Afghan military helicopter crash kills all 25 on board

Benjamin Brown
By Benjamin Brown | Fox News

An Afghan army helicopter carrying senior officials crashed Wednesday, killing all 25 on board, according to an official.

The helicopter crashed shortly after taking off in bad weather in the western Farah province, Naser Mehdi, a spokesman for the provincial governor told the Associated Press.

Farid Bakhtawar, the head of the Farah Provincial Council, along with Zafar Military Corps officials were among those in the Helicopter, TOLO News reported citing officials.

