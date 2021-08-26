Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Afghanistan
Published

Afghan girl seen in viral photo skipping on airport tarmac after arriving in Brussels following evacuation

Belgium suspended evacuations after intelligence sources warned of an imminent terrorist attack at Kabul’s airport

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Joe Concha: Kabul bombing the tragic result of Biden's mess in Afghanistan Video

Joe Concha: Kabul bombing the tragic result of Biden's mess in Afghanistan

The Fox News contributor reacts to the deadly attacks outside the Kabul airport.

A moving photo of a young Afghan girl skipping on the tarmac of a Belgian airport after being evacuated from her war-torn native country has gone viral. 

The picture was taken at Melsbroek military airport near Brussels on Wednesday. 

A moving photo of a young Afghan girl skipping on the tarmac of a Belgian airport after being evacuated from her war-torn native country has gone viral. 

A moving photo of a young Afghan girl skipping on the tarmac of a Belgian airport after being evacuated from her war-torn native country has gone viral.  (REUTERS/Johanna Geron)

"This is what happens when you protect refugees," wrote former Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt, one of many who shared the photo, on Twitter. "Welcome to Belgium, little girl!" 

The girl and her family were among a group of about 1,400 people who Belgium evacuated from Kabul following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and subsequent takeover by the Taliban. 

People who have been evacuated from Afghanistan arrive at Melsbroek military airport after Taliban insurgents entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul, Melsbroek, Belgium, August 25, 2021.

People who have been evacuated from Afghanistan arrive at Melsbroek military airport after Taliban insurgents entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul, Melsbroek, Belgium, August 25, 2021. (REUTERS/Johanna Geron)

AMERICANS WILL LIKELY BE LEFT BEHIND AFTER DEADLY BLASTS RAVAGE KABUL, SOURCE SAYS

Belgium suspended evacuations after intelligence sources warned of an imminent terrorist attack at Kabul’s airport. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Those warnings came to pass on Thursday after a suicide bomb went off outside the Abbey Gate at Kabul’s airport, killing at least 60 Afghans and 12 U.S. service members

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.