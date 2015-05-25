Acclaimed Indian cartoonist R. K. Laxman dies at 94; created 'Common Man' character

next Image 1 of 2

Acclaimed Indian cartoonist R. K. Laxman, who created the innocuous character the 'Common Man' who held up a mirror to the absurdity and silliness of Indian politicians, has died of multiple-organ failure, his doctor said.

He was 94.

Laxman died Monday evening, said Sameer Jog of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in the western Indian city of Pune.

Laxman's almost daily Common Man cartoon was a commentary on Indian society and politics that ran in the Times of India newspaper for more than five decades.

He began his career at a number of small newspapers in Mumbai, India's financial hub, before joining the Times in 1950. Millions of Indians looked forward to his daily cartoon "You Said It" for its pithy commentary on India and its rulers.