Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

6 migrant traffickers arrested after opening fire on Albanian border police

Traffickers involved in criminal activity assisting emigrants from third countries to cross the border illegally

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Albanian police on Friday said they have arrested six migrant traffickers for allegedly organizing an illegal border crossing for people from Arab countries and opening fire on border police. No injures were reported.

A police statement said that the traffickers were operating late Thursday in Morine village, close to the Kosovo border, around 100 miles north of the capital, Tirana, where they were conducting "criminal activity assisting emigrants from third countries to cross the border illegally … in exchange for financial compensation."

The traffickers responded with gunfire when they were asked to stop, police said.

ALBANIAN MAN CHARGED WITH SUPPORTING TERROR ATTACKS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Europe Fox News graphic

Six migrant traffickers were arrested Friday after opening fire on Albanian border police.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Following hours of pursuit in coordination with neighboring Kosovo counterparts, five Syrians and one Algerian were arrested early Friday, police said, adding that another Algerian suspect is still at large.

They are accused of assisting migrants from Arab or Asian countries to illegally cross from Greece to Albania, Kosovo and Serbia, who then try to make their way to a Western European country. They also face charges of attempted murder for opening fire on border agents and illegal weapons possession.

If convicted on all charges, they face up to life in prison.

Albania isn't a preferred route for migrants, but some try to use the tiny Western Balkan country to move toward Western Europe.