6 fatally shot in Greek seaside town

Reports suggested the incident may be related to a feud between organized criminal factions

Six people have been fatally shot in an attack at a seaside town near Athens, Greek police said Monday, and a state-run TV broadcaster said authorities suspected it was a gangland shooting.

A police statement said the bodies were discovered Monday evening in Artemida, about 12 miles east of Athens. It provided no further detail on the circumstances of the shooting or the identities of the victims.

State-run ERT television said police believed the shooting could be linked with a dispute between organized criminal groups. It said the victims were all men who were found dead in and beside a car and had been shot with at least one handgun.

