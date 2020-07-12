Magnitude 5.1 quake shakes northeast China; no injuries reported

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the northeastern Chinese city of Tangshan on Sunday, the government reported. No deaths or injuries were reported.

Rail service to Tangshan, 100 miles east of Beijing, was temporarily suspended while tracks were inspected for possible damage, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The quake struck at 6:38 a.m. at a depth of 6 miles, the China Earthquake Networks Center said.

The center said a second quake of magnitude 2.2 struck at 7:02 a.m.

A quake that struck Tangshan in 1976 killed at least 242,000 people in one of the deadliest natural disasters in history.