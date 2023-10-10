Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Afghanistan

4 detained Britons in Afghanistan released by the Taliban following negotiations

The 4 Britons were detained for violating Afghan laws, but details of their arrest were not released

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Taliban released four Britons who were detained in Afghanistan on allegations that they broke the laws of the country, the U.K. government said Tuesday.

The Foreign Office said in a brief statement that it welcomed the release of the four Britons, and expressed apologies on behalf of their families "to the current administration of Afghanistan for any violations of the laws of the country."

"The U.K. government regrets this episode," it added.

SENIOR TALIBAN OFFICIALS VISIT AFGHAN VILLAGES FOLLOWING EARTHQUAKE THAT CAUSED 2,000 DEATHS

Middle East graphic

Four Britons, who were detained in Afghanistan for violating local laws, have been released by the Taliban.

The Foreign Office didn't provide details on who the four were or what laws they allegedly broke.

Scott Richards, co-founder of the U.K.-based nonprofit Presidium Network, which was involved in negotiations to help secure the Britons' release, said one of the four was Kevin Cornwell, who had been working with the United Nations in a medical capacity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Cornwell was detained in January in a Kabul hotel housing nonprofit workers, along with an unidentified hotel manager, after Afghanistan's Directorate of Intelligence searched their rooms and found a pistol in the hotel safe, according to Richards.

All four men were on a flight returning to the U.K. on Tuesday, Richards added.