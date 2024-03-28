Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

4 dead in 3 separate incidents off Spanish coast

Strong winds, heavy rain being reported across large portions of Spain

Associated Press
Published
Four people have died in three separate incidents on Spain's Atlantic and Mediterranean coastlines after falling into the sea, emergency services said Thursday.

The deaths came amid warnings of strong winds and widespread rain across many parts of the country.

Spanish police said an underage male of Moroccan nationality and a German adult died on the Mediterranean coast near the eastern city of Tarragona. The German man went into the water trying to save the Moroccan youth and both perished, the Civil Guard said.

A man and a woman died after falling into the Atlantic Ocean on Spain’s northern coast, emergency services for the region of Asturias said. Spain's EFE news agency quoted local authorities as saying that the man was of British nationality.

Emergency services said that rescuers had recovered the bodies in two separate incidents that occurred around six miles apart along a stretch of coast west of the northern city of Gijón.

Spain Fox News graphic

Four people have been reported dead in three separate incidents off the Spanish coast. (Fox News)

The man’s body was pulled from the sea without life after emergency services said they were informed that a person had fallen into the sea. The woman, presumably Spanish, was recovered after she had fallen into the sea and been thrown against the rocks by the waves, authorities said.

Spain’s national weather service issued warnings Thursday for heavy winds in several areas of the peninsula. Those included the Asturias’ coast, where waves reaching 23 feet in height were forecast.

Spain’s Atlantic coastal area hasn't been hit by the drought affecting its northeast, including Tarragona, and southern regions.

The rain caused some cities to cancel Easter Week processions scheduled for Thursday.