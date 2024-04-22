Expand / Collapse search
China

4 dead, 10 missing as torrential rains drench southern China

About 110,000 people were evacuated across the Guangdong province

Associated Press
Published
Heavy rainstorms that swept across southern China over the weekend killed at least four people in riverside cities, while a search was underway for 10 others missing, state media said Monday.

The official Xinhua news agency said three people died in Zhaoqing city while one rescuer died in Shaoguan city. It didn't say when or how they died.

The two cities in Guangdong province are among the worst hit areas of sustained torrential rains that began late last week.

China-Floods

In this picture taken through a window, a flooded riverside park is seen along the Beijiang River in Qingyuan city in southern China's Guangdong province on Monday, April 22, 2024. Heavy rainstorms that swept across southern China over the weekend have killed some in riverside cities while tens of thousands have been evacuated across Guangdong and in emergency shelters.  (AP/Chinatopix)

Footage on state broadcaster CCTV showed rescuers in rubber boats evacuating residents from inundated shopping streets and residential areas.

By Monday, about 110,000 people had been evacuated across the province, while 25,800 people were in emergency shelters, according to Xinhua.

In Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province, the government said that as of 10 a.m. (0200GMT) on Monday, the city had logged a cumulative rainfall of 24 inches in April — the highest monthly rainfall since record-keeping began in 1959.

China’s Central Meteorological Observatory extended a rainstorm warning through Tuesday evening, with heavy rain expected in large swaths of southern China, including parts of the Guangxi region and Guangdong and Fujian provinces.

Floods also battered neighboring Jiangxi province. CCTV, citing the Jiangxi Provincial Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, said 459 people had been evacuated. Rains and floods have affected 1,500 hectares of crops in the province and caused financial losses of more than 41 million yuan ($5.7 million).