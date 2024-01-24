Expand / Collapse search
China

At least 39 dead after fire in China's Jiangxi province, officials say

Rescue workers are attempting to reach people still trapped in the Yushui district building

Associated Press
Published
At least 39 people died and nine people were injured after a fire broke out in China’s southeastern Jiangxi province, state media said on Wednesday.

Rescuers are still trying to reach people trapped in the building, according to state broadcaster CCTV. 

The broadcaster said the fire broke out inside a building which houses an internet cafe in the basement and tutoring centers on upper floors. It is unclear how many remain trapped in the building.

DEADLY FIRE AT CHINA DORMITORY KILLS 13 STUDENTS

Officials for the Yushui district of Jiangxi province said the fire broke out in the basement of a shopping area at 15:24 on Wednesday. They said 120 rescue, firefighters, police and local government officials were deployed to the scene.

Jiangxi province

This aerial photo taken on June 28, 2023, shows people listening to a band playing music on the top of a building in China's Jiangxi province. At least 39 people died on Wednesday after a fire broke out in the province, officials say. (STR/AFP via Getty Images)

The local government said search and rescue operations are underway, and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

26 DEAD, 38 INJURED IN FIRE AT CHINESE COAL MINING COMPANY BUILDING

Over the weekend, a fire in central Henan province broke out in a boarding school dorm and killed 13 children.