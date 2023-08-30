Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Brazil

33-year-old Brazilian fitness influence dies after double cardiac arrest

Brazilian influencer Larissa Borges tragically died after she suffered a double cardiac arrest

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Man down 113 lbs tells MSNBC not to 'politicize getting healthy’ after column ties fitness to ‘far-right’ Video

Man down 113 lbs tells MSNBC not to 'politicize getting healthy’ after column ties fitness to ‘far-right’

A man in the middle of his weight loss journey called out an MSNBC column linking fitness to White supremacy as needlessly politicizing the activity for clicks.

A Brazilian fitness influencer, who was just 33-years-old, tragically died after suffering a double cardiac arrest due to unknown causes. 

Family confirmed Larissa Borges death in a social media post Wednesday, saying that losing her is "overwhelming."

"The pain of losing someone so young, just 33 years old, and so kind, is overwhelming," the family wrote in an Instagram post. "Our hearts are broken, and the longing we will feel is indescribable."

Lari Borges

Lari Borges' family wrote a heartfelt tribute after the fitness influencer passed away from a double cardiac arrest. (Lari Borges via Instagram)

Lari Borges

Brazilian influencer and fitness instructor Larissa Borges. (Lari Borges via Instagram)

According to local media, the popular fitness influencer with over 32,000 followers was hospitalized Aug. 20, after suffering from her initial cardiac arrest during her travels in Gramado, Brazil.

YOUNG PEOPLE ARE MORE LIKELY TO FALL WHILE TEXTING AND WALKING, NEW STUDY SAYS

The incident placed influencer in a coma for a week, with family keeping her fans updated on her condition through social media.

Lari Borges

Lari Borges was a fitness influencer in Brazil and had over 30,000 followers at the time of her tragic death. (Lari Borges via Instagram)

Tragedy struck again after the healthy young woman faced another cardiac arrest that she, "could not resist."

MARTHA STEWART REVEALS HOW SHE GOT IN SHAPE FOR SPORTS ILLUSTRATED COVER AND THE ONE THING SHEL'LL NEVER DO

Her family said that she is leaving a legacy of "love, joy and determination."

"She was known for her captivating personality, always bring smiles to those around her," her family wrote. "Her presence illuminated any environment and her contagious energy will be missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her."

Lari Borges

Family remembered Lari Borges for her love, joy and determination in life. (Lari Borges via Instagram)

Her family said that she "struggled tirelessly for her life." Family did not share details about her difficulties.

"She struggled tireless for her life, facing all the obstacles that a warrior and determined woman makes-without complaining," family wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Family finished their heartfelt tribute to the fitness influencer, saying that her passing leaves a "void" in their hearts. 

"May your soul rest in peace and may your memory always be remembered with affection and gratitude," family wrote.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.