Martha Stewart reveals how she got in shape for Sports Illustrated cover and the one thing she'll never do

Martha Stewart made history as the oldest woman to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue, and she's opening up about how she got into shape for the photoshoot.

"I [only] had two months to get ready," Stewart said at a Las Vegas fashion event via The Hollywood Report. "So let’s just say I’m now an avid Pilates fan."

Stewart, 82, posed in daring swimsuits as she graced the Sports Illustrated cover and previously revealed her wellness regimen for the major project.

"I didn't starve myself, but I didn't eat any bread or pasta for a couple of months," Stewart said during an appearance on "Today" in May. "I went to Pilates every other day and that was great; I'm still going to Pilates every other day 'cause it's so great. And I just, I live a clean life anyway – good diet and good exercise and healthy skincare and all of that stuff."

During the Las Vegas event, where Stewart was the keynote speaker, the entrepreneur shared how fans reacted to the "authentic" cover.

"The response to it was really encouraging because it made women of all ages feel like, ‘If she can do it, then I can do it too,'" Stewart remarked.

Although the businesswoman was happy with "most" of the photos in the Sports Illustrated feature, she admitted she "didn’t like the red bathing suit [photos] so much."

"They were just OK," Stewart confessed.

Stewart was ready to strike a pose for the magazine, but admitted there's one thing she just will not do.

"Bare midriff. I can’t do that anymore and no amount of Pilates can help me with that," she quipped.

Stewart was asked to participate in the Sports Illustrated cover shoot in November 2022, and the shoot took place at the end of January 2023. Stewart posed in nine different swimsuits during the island photo shoot.

"That was kind of a request that I've never had before," Stewart previously recalled on "Today." "To be on the cover at my age was a challenge. And I think I met the challenge."

At the time, Stewart noted she got "good" genes from her mother.

"My mom was my role model," Stewart explained. "After four kids, she was still wearing a two-piece bathing suit. And she still had two more after that, and she was still wearing a two-piece bathing suit, so that's pretty fabulous. My genes are good."