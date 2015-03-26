3 plead innocent to terror in US embassy case

Three people charged by a Bosnian court with involvement in a shooting attack on the U.S. embassy in Sarajevo last October have pleaded not guilty to terrorism.

The main suspect, Mevlid Jasarevic, wore a traditional Wahhabi outfit and refused to stand when he entered his plea Wednesday.

The 23-year-old opened fire on the embassy with an automatic rifle, injuring a local policeman before authorities shot him in the leg and arrested him.

Alleged accomplices Emrah Fojnica and Munib Ahmetspahic — accused of obtaining his weapon and hiding it — also pleaded not guilty.

All three are followers of the Wahhabi sect — an austere brand of Sunni Islam — and are charged with preparing and carrying out the attack to try to force NATO to pull out of Afghanistan.