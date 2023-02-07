Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

3 migrants dead, 16 rescued off Greek island of Lesbos after dinghy crashes into rocks

None of the migrants on the dinghy had been given life jackets

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Three migrants died and 16 others were rescued off the Greek island of Lesbos on Tuesday after a dinghy transporting them from the nearby coast of Turkey hit rocks in high winds, authorities said.

The coast guard said the three bodies were recovered off the eastern coast of the island, adding that a rescue effort involving two patrol boats, a helicopter and ground crews was underway to search for others possibly missing. 

GREECE'S MIGRATION MINISTER SAYS THE NUMBER OF MIGRANTS ARRIVING IN THE COUNTRY HAS DROPPED DRAMATICALLY

A helicopter searches for migrants over the Aegean Sea near the northwestern island of Lesbos, Greece, on Feb. 7, 2023. Three migrants died and 16 were rescued off the Greek island of Lesbos after their dinghy crashed into rocks.

A helicopter searches for migrants over the Aegean Sea near the northwestern island of Lesbos, Greece, on Feb. 7, 2023. Three migrants died and 16 were rescued off the Greek island of Lesbos after their dinghy crashed into rocks. (Greek Coast Guard via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

None of the people on the dinghy had been given life jackets. The tragedy in the eastern Aegean Sea occurred two days after four children and a woman died when a boat carrying more than 40 migrants smashed into rocks on island of Leros.