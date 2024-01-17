Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Caribbean

3 dead, 5 injured in potentially gang-related shooting in Trinidad, police say

At least 27 killings have been reported on the Caribbean island in 2024

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

  • A shooting in Trinidad left three people dead and five others wounded on Tuesday night.
  • The incident occurred in Morvant when a van approached a group of men outdoors and opened fire.
  • The motive behind the shooting is unclear, and police are investigating whether it may be gang-related.

A shooting on the eastern Caribbean island of Trinidad left three people dead and five others wounded, police said Wednesday.

The violence occurred late Tuesday in the northwest town of Morvant when a van drove up to a group of men gathered outdoors and opened fire, police told reporters.

The conditions of the wounded weren't immediately known.

DRIVE-BY SHOOTING IN PUERTO RICO KILLS 5, INCLUDING A TEENAGER

 It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting, although police are investigating whether it was gang-related.

Trinidad buildings

Buildings inside the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate in Point Lisas, the second-largest port in Trinidad, are seen on Jan. 10, 2024. Trinidad police say that a shooting left at three people dead and five others wounded on the eastern Caribbean island. (Zhu Wanjun/Xinhua via Getty Images)

No arrests have been made.

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING SCENE AT CARIBBEAN FESTIVAL

At least 27 killings have been reported so far this year on the island of around 1.5 million people, according to local media reports.