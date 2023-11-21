Expand / Collapse search
Africa

3 dead, 17 injured in Liberia after vehicle rams into victory celebration for president-elect

Potential political motivation for attack not immediately disclosed

Associated Press
Published
A speeding vehicle rammed into jubilant supporters of President-elect Joseph Boakai at a victory celebration, killing at least three people and injuring at least 17 others, authorities said Tuesday.

OPPOSITION CANDIDATE OFFICIALLY DECLARED LIBERIA'S PRESIDENT-ELECT AFTER INCUMBENT CONCEDES

Police made an arrest following the crash late Monday but withheld the name of the suspect pending their investigation, said Col. Melvin Sackor, deputy police inspector general for operations.

Joseph Boakai

Then-candidate Joseph Boakai arrives to vote in Monrovia, Liberia, Nov. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Rami Malek)

It was not immediately known whether the crash at the headquarters of the Unity Party in Monrovia was politically motivated. However, it took place hours after election officials formally declared Boakai the winner of a Nov. 14 runoff presidential election.

According to the National Elections Commission, Boakai won with 50.64% of the second round balloting while incumbent President George Weah took 49.36%.

Weah already conceded defeat several days earlier based on the release of provisional results, and urged his supporters to respect the vote's outcome.