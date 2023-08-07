Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Africa
Published

24 killed in central Morocco after minibus overturns while heading to local market

The tragedy marks one of Morocco’s deadliest transportation incidents in recent years

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

At least 24 people died in a bus crash Sunday in the province of Azilal in central Morocco, marking one of the deadliest such accidents in recent years in the country.

According to local authorities, cited by Morocco's official news agency MAP, the accident happened when a minibus carrying passengers overturned at a curve while en route to the weekly market in the small town of Demnate, in central Morocco.

Authorities, along with the Royal Gendarmerie and Civil Protection, mobilized to the scene to begin rescue operations.

PAKISTAN TRAIN CRASH KILLS MORE THAN 30 PEOPLE, NEARLY 100 INJURED

village in Azilal, central Morocco

A village is seen in Azilal, central Morocco, on Feb. 15, 2023. At least two dozen people were killed after a bus heading to a local market overturned at a curve in Azilal.  (Jorge Fernández/LightRocket via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the accident.

A bus crash in August last year left 23 people dead east of Casablanca.

In 2015, a collision between a semi-trailer truck and a bus carrying a delegation of young athletes in southern Morocco on Friday killed 33 people.