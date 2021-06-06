Pakistan train collision: 2 trains crash killing at least 25

MULTAN, Pakistan — Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday and at least 25 passengers were killed, police and rescue officials said.

The Millat Express derailed and the Sir Syed Express train hit it soon afterward, said Usman Abdullah, a police officer in Ghotki district in Sindh province, where the collision occurred.

He said villagers, rescuers, and police were transporting the dead and injured passengers to nearby hospitals.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the derailment and the subsequent collision.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where successive governments have paid little attention to improving the poorly maintained signal system and aging tracks.