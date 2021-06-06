Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Asia
Published

Pakistan train collision: 2 trains crash killing at least 25

Express trains collided after one train derailed and other train hit it soon afterwards: police

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 6Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

MULTAN, Pakistan — Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday and at least 25 passengers were killed, police and rescue officials said.

TAIWAN TRAIN CRASH: AT LEAST 48 KILLED IN DEADLIEST RAIL DISASTER IN COUNTRY'S HISTORY

The Millat Express derailed and the Sir Syed Express train hit it soon afterward, said Usman Abdullah, a police officer in Ghotki district in Sindh province, where the collision occurred.

Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday and at least 25 passengers were killed, police and rescue officials said.  (FILE Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday and at least 25 passengers were killed, police and rescue officials said.  (FILE Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

He said villagers, rescuers, and police were transporting the dead and injured passengers to nearby hospitals.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the derailment and the subsequent collision.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where successive governments have paid little attention to improving the poorly maintained signal system and aging tracks.