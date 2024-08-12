Expand / Collapse search
2 stabbed, including 11-year-old, in London's Leicester Square, 1 man in custody

The attack comes weeks after 3 children were killed at a Taylor Swift dance event for children in UK

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Two people, including an 11-year-old girl, were rushed to the hospital after they were injured in a stabbing attack in London's Leicester Square in the United Kingdom on Monday.

In addition to the young girl, a 34-year-old woman was also attacked. Police have not identified either person and have not said whether they are related. Police took a man into custody in relation to the attack, but they have not offered any details about his identity.

The victims are now in the hospital, but police have not confirmed the severity of their injuries.

"Officers are at the scene of a stabbing in Leicester Square. A man has been arrested and is in custody," London police said in a statement posted on X.

VIOLENT UK PROTESTS CONTINUE FOR 7TH DAY IN RESPONSE TO DEATHS OF 3 YOUNG GIRLS

Police officers

Police in London are reacting to a stabbing attack that injured two people, including a young girl, in Leicester Square. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

"We don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects. Two victims, an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman, have been taken to hospital and we await an update on their condition," the statement added.

BRITAIN REMAINS ON ALERT FOR FURTHER UNREST, EVEN AFTER ANTI-RACISM CAMPAIGNERS FACE DOWN FAR-RIGHT

Police added that paramedics treated the two women at the scene before sending them to a major trauma center.

The attack comes less than two weeks after a 17-year-old went on a stabbing spree at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class for young children in the U.K.

Smoke separates members of the police and the rioting public in Southport, England, right

An unruly crowd clash with police, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Southport, northwest England, near where three girls were stabbed to death in a Taylor Swift-themed dance class the day before. The violence erupted shortly after a peaceful vigil was attended by hundreds in the center of Southport to mourn the victims of the stabbings. (Richard McCarthy/PA via AP)

Three children were killed in the attack, while five more children and two adults were put in critical condition.

Authorities charged Axel Rudakubana for the attacks. He was born in Wales to Rwandan parents. The attack set off a storm of anti-immigrant sentiment across the U.K., resulting in violent clashes between anti-migrant groups, police and groups of migrants.

UK GOVERNMENT WARNS ‘THINK BEFORE YOU POST’ AMID THREATS TO ARREST CITIZENS FOR OFFENSIVE RHETORIC ON SOCIALS

Rudakubana was seen smiling in his first court appearance after the attack. He is charged with the murders of Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, as well as 10 counts of attempted murder for stabbing eight other children along with two adults who tried to help them.

Bonfire during a riot

Anti-immigration activists hold an "Enough is Enough" protest on Aug. 2, 2024, in Sunderland, England, following the murders of three girls in Southport, U.K. (Drik/Getty Images)

Swift herself said she was "completely in shock" and still processing "the horror" of the attack in the days that followed.

"These were just little kids at a dance class," she wrote in an Instagram story. "I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families." 

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.