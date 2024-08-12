2 stabbed, including 11-year-old, in London's Leicester Square, 1 man in custody

Two people, including an 11-year-old girl, were rushed to the hospital after they were injured in a stabbing attack in London's Leicester Square in the United Kingdom on Monday.

In addition to the young girl, a 34-year-old woman was also attacked. Police have not identified either person and have not said whether they are related. Police took a man into custody in relation to the attack, but they have not offered any details about his identity.

The victims are now in the hospital, but police have not confirmed the severity of their injuries.

"Officers are at the scene of a stabbing in Leicester Square. A man has been arrested and is in custody," London police said in a statement posted on X.

"We don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects. Two victims, an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman, have been taken to hospital and we await an update on their condition," the statement added.

Police added that paramedics treated the two women at the scene before sending them to a major trauma center.

The attack comes less than two weeks after a 17-year-old went on a stabbing spree at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class for young children in the U.K.

Three children were killed in the attack, while five more children and two adults were put in critical condition.

Authorities charged Axel Rudakubana for the attacks. He was born in Wales to Rwandan parents. The attack set off a storm of anti-immigrant sentiment across the U.K., resulting in violent clashes between anti-migrant groups, police and groups of migrants.

Rudakubana was seen smiling in his first court appearance after the attack. He is charged with the murders of Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, as well as 10 counts of attempted murder for stabbing eight other children along with two adults who tried to help them.

Swift herself said she was "completely in shock" and still processing "the horror" of the attack in the days that followed.

"These were just little kids at a dance class," she wrote in an Instagram story. "I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."