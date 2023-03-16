Expand / Collapse search
Canada
Published

2 police officers killed in Canadian city of Edmonton

Canadian police have not released any details about death of officers

Associated Press
Edmonton police said Thursday that two patrol officers were killed while responding to a call.

Police did not immediately release any details about what happened. Police chief Dale McFee was expected to make a statement later Thursday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his condolences and support to the officers' loved ones and colleagues.

Police investigate the scene where two officers were shot and killed on duty in Edmonton on March 16, 2023.

Police investigate the scene where two officers were shot and killed on duty in Edmonton on March 16, 2023. (Jason Franson /The Canadian Press via AP)

"Every day, police officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep people safe. The news that two Edmonton police officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality" Trudeau wrote.

In response to the deaths, the Edmonton Police Commission canceled a public meeting that had been planned for Thursday.

