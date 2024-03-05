2 killed in midair plane collision above national park, Kenya police say

Two people were killed when two planes collided midair above Nairobi National Park, police said on Tuesday.

Two planes collided midair above the Nairobi National Park, sending the smaller plane crashing in the park and killing two people, police said Tuesday.

The bigger plane was a Dash 8 operated by Safarilink Aviation airline with 44 on board, including five crew members.

The plane was heading to the coastal resort town of Diani when crew reported a loud bang soon after takeoff from Wilson Airport and decided to turn back, the airline reported.

A police report said the Dash 8 collided with a single-engine Cessna 172.

It was operated by 99 Flying School with two people on board.

The two people were in a training session.