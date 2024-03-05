Expand / Collapse search
Africa

2 killed in midair plane collision above national park, Kenya police say

The larger plane, carrying 44 passengers and 5 crew members, was heading to Diani when the crash occurred

Associated Press
  • Two people were killed when two planes collided midair above Nairobi National Park, police said on Tuesday.
  • The larger plane involved was a Dash 8 operated by Safarilink Aviation airline, carrying 44 passengers and five crew members.
  • It collided with a single-engine Cessna 172 that was carrying two people who were in a flying school training session.

Two planes collided midair above the Nairobi National Park, sending the smaller plane crashing in the park and killing two people, police said Tuesday.

The bigger plane was a Dash 8 operated by Safarilink Aviation airline with 44 on board, including five crew members. 

The plane was heading to the coastal resort town of Diani when crew reported a loud bang soon after takeoff from Wilson Airport and decided to turn back, the airline reported.

A police report said the Dash 8 collided with a single-engine Cessna 172.

Helicopter

A helicopter is seen on Jan. 16, 2024, in Nairobi National Park. Two planes collided midair above the park, sending the smaller plane crashing in the park and killing two people, police said on Tuesday. (LUIS TATO/AFP via Getty Images)

It was operated by 99 Flying School with two people on board.

The two people were in a training session.