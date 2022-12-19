Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Asia
Published

2 endangered Javan rhino calves spotted in Indonesia

Javan rhinoceroses are one of the world’s most endangered species

Reuters
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Indonesia has welcomed two baby Javan rhinoceroses to a family of one of the world's most endangered species, the environment and forestry ministry said.

Hidden camera footage released by the ministry at the weekend showed a small rhino trudging alongside another almost three times its size in the muddy terrain of the protected Ujung Kulon National Park on the western tip of Java island.

Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar said the births would ensure rhino populations keep rising.

SEAWORLD ORLANDO REHABILITATES, RELEASES 3 MANATEES INTO FLORIDA KEYS

A rhino footprint has been spotted on Nov. 16, 2013, in the protected Ujung Kulon National Park of Java island, Indonesia.

A rhino footprint has been spotted on Nov. 16, 2013, in the protected Ujung Kulon National Park of Java island, Indonesia. (ADEK BERRY/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Javan rhinos, which are distinguished by their single horn, were once found throughout northeast India and Southeast Asia. Today they are among the most threatened of the five rhino species, mainly due to poaching.

There are now 77 Javan rhinos in Ujung Kulon, the ministry said.