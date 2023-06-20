Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Canada
Published

2 Canadian military members missing after helicopter crash

4 members of Royal Canadian Air Force were aborad CH-147 Chinook helicopter when it crashed near Ottawa River

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Royal Canadian Air Force is searching for two missing members following the crash of a military helicopter operating in eastern Ontario early Tuesday morning.

The Department of National Defence said Tuesday four of the Royal Canadian Air Force members were on board a CH-147 Chinook helicopter when the crash happened after midnight near the Ottawa River close to Petawawa, Ontario, about 99 miles northwest of Canada’s capital of Ottawa.

The Department said they were on board as part of a training flight.

CANADA TO INTRODUCE MANDATORY WARNING LABELS ON INDIVIDUAL CIGARETTES, BECOMING FIRST COUNTRY TO DO SO

FOX graphic

The Royal Canadian Air Force is searching for two missing members following the crash of a military helicopter operating in eastern Ontario.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two of the crew were found by first responders and taken to a hospital in Pembroke, but the two others are still missing.

The department said about 50 Canadian Armed Forces members are searching for the two on shore and in the water, assisted by an Ontario Provincial Police marine unit, Petawawa and Pembroke Fire Departments and several military rescue aircraft.

The department is asking boaters to avoid the area near the military base of Garrison Petawawa to allow for search efforts and ensure the integrity of the crash scene.