Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Africa
Published

16 people killed in Nigeria by men armed with guns and machetes, government says

The gunmen in Nigeria were likely Fulani farmers who have been embroiled in a long conflict over water, land access

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Gunmen killed at least 16 people during an attack in northwest Nigeria, the government said Sunday.

The assailants stormed the Zangon Kataf Local Government Area in Kaduna state and opened fire Saturday after a confrontation with police at a checkpoint, Yabo Ephraim, a spokesperson for the local government told The Associated Press.

Authorities imposed a curfew in the area after the attack.

MANHUNT UNFOLDS IN MISSOURI AFTER 2 OFFICERS SHOT, 1 KILLED

Gunmen killed at least 16 people during an attack in northwest Nigeria, the government said Sunday.

Gunmen killed at least 16 people during an attack in northwest Nigeria, the government said Sunday. (Fox News)

The attackers were ethnic Fulani, a group of mostly nomadic pastoralists who have been embroiled in a long conflict with farmers over limited access to water and land, Ephraim said.

Before the shootings, a fight had broken out between some villagers and a small group of Fulani men. The latter left the scene and later returned in larger numbers with guns and machetes, the government spokesperson said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They were strategically stationed at certain places and began to open fire in the community. They chased them even right into their homes. Wherever you are hiding, they will shoot you," Ephraim added.

Such attacks are not rare in Nigeria, especially in the country's hard-hit north. The pastoral conflict has evolved into various armed groups carrying out acts of violence, defying government and security measures for years.

On Sunday, young people in the Ungwan Wakili community, where Saturday's attack took place, protested the killings and accused Nigerian soldiers of failing to stop the violence despite being in the area at the time.