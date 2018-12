A Polish police spokesman says that at least 10 people have been injured when a tram collided with a bus in downtown Warsaw.

Piotr Swistak of Warsaw police said the crash occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, causing major traffic jams during the evening rush hour.

At least 10 have been hurt but the figure may change, Swistak said.

TVN24 said one of the injured, a child, was taken to a hospital.