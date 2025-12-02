Expand / Collapse search
Russia

Ukraine arrests British suspect who allegedly aided Russia’s FSB in assassination plan

Suspect faces up to 12 years in jail over alleged plot with Russia’s FSB

Adriana James-Rodil By Adriana James-Rodil Fox News
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained British national Ross David Cutmore for allegedly obtaining firearms and ammunition from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) to carry out assassinations in Ukraine, according to​​ reports. Cutmore could face up to 12 years in prison and confiscation of property, according to the SBU. 

While some reports have claimed Cutmore was a British army veteran, his military service remains unclear, as does whether the uniform he is pictured wearing is from the British military.

When asked about his military service record, the U.K. Ministry of Defense referred Fox News Digital to the U.K.'s Foreign Office. 

ZELENSKYY WARNS UKRAINE FACES ‘DIFFICULT CHOICE’ AS US PEACE PLAN HITS MAJOR HURDLE

ukraine

A resident walks among the debris near a damaged house, a day after a Russian strike on a suburb of Odesa, southern Ukraine on March 7, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Oleksandr Gimanova/AFP via Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the U.K. Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) told Fox News Digital, "We are providing consular assistance to a British man who is detained in Ukraine. We remain in close contact with the Ukrainian authorities."

The spokesperson added that the FCDO cannot get a British national "out of prison, prevent the local authorities from deporting you after your prison sentence, or interfere in criminal or civil court proceedings. We must follow other countries’ systems," according to its consular assistance page.

On Oct. 29, without disclosing his name, the SBU announced the detention of a "former military instructor" who was working for the FSB in Kyiv. 

Since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, foreigners have traveled to Ukraine to assist in the war effort after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a public plea for veterans to come to Kyiv at the start of the conflict, according to the Financial Times.

Man in camouflage uniform sits against a cracked wall while holding a rifle.

Ukrainian security officials detained British national Ross David Cutmore in Kyiv for allegedly working with Russia’s FSB to plan attacks. (East2West)

The SBU said he arrived in Kyiv in early 2024 to serve as a military instructor tasked with training Ukrainian army personnel. A few months later, Cutmore stopped working as an instructor and allegedly offered to collaborate with Russian special services as he sought "easy money," the SBU claimed. 

Investigators believe he was approached by FSB officers after he posted notices on pro-Russian social media groups, and was then allegedly recruited in Odesa in September 2024 and paid $6,000 to provide Russia with sensitive information, according to reports.

An FSB handler tasked him with gathering information regarding other foreign military instructors and the coordinates of training centers in southern Ukraine.

ARMY SECRETARY LANDS IN KYIV WITH TRUMP'S NEXT MOVE IN RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR 

Man holds paper in front of officer. Car is seen in the background.

Ross David Cutmore was apprehended by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). (East2West)

The SBU also said that he was sent instructions for making a homemade explosive device, in addition to the coordinates of the cache where he took a pistol with two loaded magazines, but the SBU detained Cutmore at his residence in Kyiv before the task was carried out.

He is accused of providing Russia with information regarding Ukraine’s military and of preparing for "terrorist attacks," as stated by the SBU.

Ukraine Army Training in Kyiv

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

The SBU and Kyiv's Prosecutor's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. The FSB could not be immediately reached.

Adriana James-Rodil is a Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

