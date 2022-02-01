Expand / Collapse search
US
Winter storm forecast to bring cold temperatures, snow across US

Arctic air behind the system will bring temperatures 15-25 degrees below average

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Another major winter storm will impact a wide swath of the nation’s midsection, from the southern Rockies through the Plains, up into the Great Lakes and interior Northeast

ANOTHER WINTER STORM SET TO IMPACT MUCH OF THE US THIS WEEK

Eastern futuretrack

Eastern futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)

There will be a variety of winter weather including heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain. 

U.S. snow forecast

U.S. snow forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Snowfall totals of 6-12 inches are forecast from the Southwest to the Midwest by Thursday morning, with heavier amounts locally.  

Accumulating ice will be the biggest concern from Texas to the Ohio Valley.  

Ice forecast from Texas to the Ohio Valley

Ice forecast from Texas to the Ohio Valley (Credit: Fox News)

Arctic air behind this system will bring temperatures 15-25 degrees below average.  

South of the powerful cold air, rain and thunderstorms will bring the risk of flooding for the Gulf Coast states toward the Southeast.

U.S. cold temperatures

U.S. cold temperatures (Credit: Fox News)

Please stay alert to all the latest forecast details in your area. 

