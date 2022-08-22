Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Washington, DC, man arrested for allegedly dousing person in gas and threatening to set them on fire

Seymour Brown Jr. was taken into custody in northeastern Washington, D.C., following the suspected gasoline attack

By Greg Norman | Fox News
A man has been arrested in Washington, D.C., after allegedly dousing another person in gasoline and then threatening "I’m going to burn you," police and reports say. 

Seymour Brown Jr. 46, is now facing an assault with intent to kill charge stemming from the incident that allegedly unfolded Friday night in the northeastern part of the city, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. 

"At approximately 11:02 pm, a Fifth District detective was driving through the [1200 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast]. The detective witnessed the suspect douse the victim in gasoline and threaten to set the victim on fire," police said in a statement. "The suspect was apprehended at the scene and placed under arrest." 

It was not clear if the alleged victim suffered any injuries. 

The incident happened along this street in Washington, D.C., police say.

The incident happened along this street in Washington, D.C., police say. (Google Maps)

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department says one of its detectives witnessed Seymour Brown Jr. douse the victim with gasoline and threaten them before his arrest.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department says one of its detectives witnessed Seymour Brown Jr. douse the victim with gasoline and threaten them before his arrest. (iStock)

The Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital on Monday. 

A police report stated Brown was holding a cigarette lighter and said to the victim "I’m going to burn you," according to The Washington Post. 

When Brown was taken into custody, investigators also found two pairs of garden shears and a three-inch blade in his possession, the newspaper added, citing the police report. 