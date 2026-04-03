Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

True Crime Newsletter

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Ted Bundy unmasked, Guthrie sheriff dragged to hot seat, Hawaii doc testifies

Arizona girl found alive decades after vanishing, Mangione courtroom tug-of-war

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Ted Bundy appears in court

Ted Bundy previously confessed to a total of 28 murders, but investigators believe he could be responsible for hundreds of killings. (Bettmann Archive via Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FINAL CLUE: Ted Bundy unmasked in decades-old teen murder as cold case finally solved by DNA: report

UNDER OATH: County leaders seek advice from lawyers after Nancy Guthrie sheriff accused of perjury

‘DIGITAL SPYING’: Hawaii doctor claims self-defense as prosecutors reveal wife tracking before alleged hike attack

SEND US A TIP HERE

Sketch of Luigi Mangione with attorneys Karen Agnifilo and Marc Agnifilo before Judge Margaret Garnett

A sketch of Luigi Mangione with his attorneys Karen Agnifilo and Marc Agnifilo before Judge Margaret Garnett in Manhattan, New York, on April 1, 2026. A hearing for Mangione was held regarding the 2024 shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (Jane Rosenberg/Unknown)

TUG-OF-WAR: Luigi Mangione's federal trial stays on track as judge rejects defense push for delay

WITHOUT A TRACE: Arizona girl last seen walking to stable before vanishing found alive decades later, authorities say

LISTEN TO THE NEW 'CRIME & JUSTICE WITH DONNA ROTUNNO' PODCAST

EVIL EXPOSED: Long-cold case shattered as DNA links suspect to savage attack, killing of young woman, investigators say

James Dolphs Elmore Jr. standing in a courtroom

James Dolphs Elmore Jr., 61, is charged with manslaughter and felony tampering with evidence in the death of Laura Miller, along with an additional charge of tampering with evidence in the murder of Audrey Cook, according to the Galveston District Attorney’s Office. (FBI; Obtained by FOX 36)

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

GRAVE SECRETS: 'Texas Killing Fields' cold case explodes as suspect indicted in two slayings decades after 30 bodies found

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

CALCULATED MOVE: Suburban mom accused of killing ex, his parents after ‘hang out’ text, confession revealed in docs: report

'INCONCLUSIVENESS': Experts unload on Tyler Robinson's ballistics claim: 'Unable to identify is not the same as ruled out'

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Tyler Robinson, charged with killing Charlie Kirk appears in court

Tyler Robinson, accused of the murder of Charlie Kirk, appears during a hearing in Fourth District Court in Provo, Utah, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via Pool)

MORBID MEMORY: Executed killer’s chilling claim about what she felt during pickax murders still haunts retired FBI agent

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

This article was written by Fox News staff.
Close modal

Continue