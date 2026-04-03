Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Ted Bundy unmasked, Guthrie sheriff dragged to hot seat, Hawaii doc testifies

FINAL CLUE: Ted Bundy unmasked in decades-old teen murder as cold case finally solved by DNA: report
UNDER OATH: County leaders seek advice from lawyers after Nancy Guthrie sheriff accused of perjury
‘DIGITAL SPYING’: Hawaii doctor claims self-defense as prosecutors reveal wife tracking before alleged hike attack
TUG-OF-WAR: Luigi Mangione's federal trial stays on track as judge rejects defense push for delay
WITHOUT A TRACE: Arizona girl last seen walking to stable before vanishing found alive decades later, authorities say
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EVIL EXPOSED: Long-cold case shattered as DNA links suspect to savage attack, killing of young woman, investigators say
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GRAVE SECRETS: 'Texas Killing Fields' cold case explodes as suspect indicted in two slayings decades after 30 bodies found
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CALCULATED MOVE: Suburban mom accused of killing ex, his parents after ‘hang out’ text, confession revealed in docs: report
'INCONCLUSIVENESS': Experts unload on Tyler Robinson's ballistics claim: 'Unable to identify is not the same as ruled out'
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MORBID MEMORY: Executed killer’s chilling claim about what she felt during pickax murders still haunts retired FBI agent