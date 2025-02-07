Video shows Frontier passenger tackled after allegedly banging window mid-flight

A group of Frontier Airlines passengers rushed into action during a midair flight earlier this week to tackle and then restrain a raging fellow passenger, who had allegedly gone berserk and started banging the aircraft’s window.

The caught-on-camera midair scare took place on Tuesday night as Frontier Flight 4856 was traveling from Denver to Houston, according to Fox 26 Houston, citing Flight Aware data.

The man tried to speak with a woman in the row in front of him, but she didn't respond, the outlet reported, citing police. That's when he snapped and began punching the seat in front of him and the plane window.

Video from the incident shows a number of male passengers holding him down in an attempt to restrain him.

One man can be seen leaning over a seat and pushing the unruly passenger’s head toward the floor.

Another man then appears to tie the disruptive passenger’s hands behind his back with a belt.

Passengers told Fox 26 that the man was screaming in Spanish, telling people not to touch him.

The plane landed at George Bush Intercontinental Airport about 20 minutes after the man was restrained, at around 11:10 p.m., the Houston Police Department (HPD) told Fox News Digital.

Footage from the incident shows a cracked window near where the man was sitting.

He was reportedly calm for the rest of the flight, and then HPD said they questioned him after the flight touched down safely.

"It was absolutely chaotic," passenger Jessica Brown told the outlet.

"The most terrifying thing I've ever been through. We turned around, and we saw this guy just punching out the window, and immediately we screamed for help.’

Chloe Starcevic, 13, said she was "absolutely terrified."

"My anxiety was really bad. Me and my mom were shaking the whole time, and we were praying the whole time. I didn't know what was going to happen. It was really scary," she told Fox 26.

Frontier Airlines said it is deferring all media inquiries about the incident to the HPD.

HPD said Frontier Airlines is not pursuing charges, so the man was not detained. A HPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the FBI is conducting a follow-up investigation and noted that the incident had taken place in Denver airspace.

The incident comes amid heightened safety concerns about flying among Americans.

Last Friday, a medevac jet crashed moments after take-off in Philadelphia, killing all six people on board as well as a man who was on the ground in a car. At least 22 people on the ground were injured.

Days earlier, an Army Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines jet in midair near Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, killing 60 passengers and four crew members onboard the passenger jet, while three soldiers were inside the helicopter.

A search is currently underway for a small aircraft in Alaska that disappeared Thursday in Alaska.

Fox News' Emmett Jones contributed to this report.