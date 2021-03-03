Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

US troops targeted in Iraq less than week after Biden airstrikes

An air base in Iraq that hosts U.S., Iraqi and coalition troops was targeted Wednesday as multiple rockets struck the facility, according to a report.

The rocket fire came less than a week after President Biden ordered airstrikes in Syria -- and just days after sources told Fox News that the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve raised the threat level for U.S. troops serving in Iraq.

At least 10 rockets struck the Ain al-Asad base, located in western Anbar province, at 7:20 a.m., The Associated Press reported. No casualties were immediately reported, according to Reuters.

The base was the same one targeted last February in an attack that left about 100 troops with head injuries, Bloomberg News reported.

The rocket fire also came as Pope Francis planned a historic visit to Iraq for later this week that would make him the first pontiff to ever visit the country.

Cuomo likely to lose emergency coronavirus powers as New York's top Democrats reach deal

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's emergency powers would be limited by state legislators under new legislation, the leaders of the state's Democratic legislative majorities said Tuesday.

The deal comes amid growing uproar surrounding Cuomo's alleged treatment of women and his handling of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the state’s nursing homes.



State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a longtime Cuomo ally, had at first resisted such measures. But on Tuesday, he joined state Sen. Andrew Stewart-Cousins, the Senate’s majority leader, to announce the move.

"A year into the pandemic, and as New Yorkers receive the vaccine, the temporary emergency powers have served their purpose – it is time for them to be repealed," Heastie said in a statement.

The bill seeks to repeal Cuomo's emergency powers, but it will keep certain health-related executive orders in place, with additional legislative oversights.

The move comes as Cuomo faces heightening scrutiny over the coronavirus pandemic's underreported death toll in the state's nursing homes and as a growing number of women have leveled sexual misconduct allegations against the governor.



California 'mass casualty' crash involved smugglers, illegal immigrants, Border Patrol source says

A California highway crash involving human smugglers and 25 illegal immigrants jammed into a single SUV left more than a dozen people dead Tuesday, a Border Patrol source told Fox News.

The wreck involved an overloaded Ford Expedition, which normally seats eight, and a semi-truck near the U.S.-Mexico border, the source said. Officials noted that the SUV's back seats had been removed to create more space for passengers.

The crash occurred in Holtville, a town about 125 miles outside San Diego, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles. California Highway Patrol officers found 12 people dead on scene, while another person died at a local hospital. Meanwhile, the remaining eight victims with injuries were transported to different local hospitals.



Authorities did not yet know if the driver of the Ford, who died in the crash, had stopped at a stop sign before crossing into the path of the big rig around 6:15 a.m., CHP Chief Omar Watson told reporters. The gravel-hauling semi-truck hit the left side of the SUV, which appeared to have been pushed off the road.



Sean Hannity on Tuesday night blasted what he called the Democratic double standard on allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and railed against the term "Cuomosexuals," embraced by comedians Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah and Ellen DeGeneres.

"Months later, when a top Cuomo official literally admitted they purposely hid the nursing home death toll number," the Fox host said in his "Hannity" monologue, "very few Democrats called for Cuomo to be held accountable for that. But now that the New York governor has been accused of sexual misconduct, it’s now a slightly different story. There are serious, real, significant problems this governor is facing.



"According to the Left – a mere accusation, they’re standards, of inappropriate sexual behavior, or sexual harassment of any kind, is immediate grounds for cancellation," he added.



