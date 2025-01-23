Illegal immigrant suspect in fatal hit-and-run arrested 800 miles from crime scene on bus headed to Mexico

U.S. Marshals have located and detained the suspect in a fatal Illinois hit-and-run in a Texas town south of Dallas.

Juan Jahaziel Saenz-Suarez, a 27-year-old Mexican national who lived in Urbana, Illinois, is accused of hitting Chloe Polzin, 21, and Katherine Abraham, 20, in a crash in Urbana on Jan. 19 just before 2 a.m.

Authorities learned through investigative leads that Saenz-Suarez was the owner of a red Mitsubishi Outlander who caused the fatal crash, and authorities obtained a warrant for his arrest on Jan. 20, Urbana police said in a Wednesday press release.

The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) "located Saenz-Suarez in Milford, Texas, about an hour south of Dallas," where he "was riding an El Expreso bus destined for Matamoros, Mexico," police said.

"A subsequent request for assistance was sent to the USMS [Northern District of Texas (N/TX) North Texas Fugitive Task Force]," the USMS said in a separate press release. "Deputy United States Marshals (DUSM) and USMS Task Force Officers (TFO) took Saenz-Suarez safely into custody at approximately 0915 hours CST for further transportation to the Dallas County Jail, Texas, to await extradition."

The two victims were stopped at a red light when Saenz-Suarez rear-ended them, according to the USMS. Other passengers were injured in the crash.

The USMS noted that Saenz-Suarez had previously been deported from the United States one time.

"This type of partnership is essential to local law enforcement, and I would like to thank the women and men of the Urbana Police Department and the US Marshals Service for their efforts in capturing Saenz-Suarez," Urbana Police Chief Larry D. Boone said in a Wednesday statement.

Urbana Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin extended her "sincere condolences to the families and friends affected by this horrible event."