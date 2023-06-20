Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

'EXTREMELY SERIOUS' - Urgent search underway for missing Titanic tourist sub as Coast Guard veteran warns of ‘dire situation.’ Continue reading …

'PUTIN' HIS FOOT DOWN – Trump reveals what he told Russian leader to halt Ukraine invasion until he left office. Continue reading …

SINGING THE BLUES - Biden-backers bash Dem 2024 candidate online as president struggles to unite own party. Continue reading …

HOPE ON THE HORIZON - Women diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer are living longer, study finds. Continue reading …

OPINION - How Bud Light executives could finally answer for destroying their brand. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

THAT’S RICH - Biden brushes up with Epstein-connected billionaire at fundraiser for 2024 cash. Continue reading …

CAN’T SAY THAT - YouTube takes down interview with Democrat presidential candidate for ‘misinformation.’ Continue reading …

BACKPEDALING - Democrat slammed after accidentally saying Trump 'needs to be shot' before quickly correcting herself. Continue reading …

BACK TO THE FUTURE - Biden makes odd claim of benchmark his admin will achieve before he was elected. Continue reading …

DEADLY CRASH – Expelled Dem’s son reported suspect in hit-and-run that killed 5 Muslim women. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘BIDEN BEING BIDEN’ – White House aides reportedly admit they don’t know what president’s odd sayings mean. Continue reading …

UNCOVERING THE CHAOS - Reporter shreds local ABC station for unsafe working conditions during George Floyd riots. Continue reading …

BOLD STATEMENT – White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refers to herself as ‘historic figure’ in interview. Continue reading …

MIC DROP - Mark Cuban accuses Joe Rogan of becoming 'everything supposedly wrong' with mainstream media. Continue reading …

‘WASN’T THAT DIFFICULT’ – NBC reporter excited by Serbians ‘turning in their guns,’ suggests America follow. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

TAKING SHOTS - DeSantis delivers perfect zinger on Bud Light during campaign event. Continue reading …

‘DEEPLY WORRISOME’ – Submersible scientist fears OceanGate may have suffered catastrophic implosion. Continue reading …

‘ROLLING’ OUT – Legendary rocker Mick Jagger selling his Florida home for millions. Continue reading …

ON THE CASE – Delphi murders suspect confessed to killing 2 teen girls, prosecutors say. Continue reading …

‘SHE IS A GODDESS’ – Pop icon leaves Tom Cruise starstruck. Continue reading …

WATCH: Giant bear climbs up home and enters through an open window before exiting downstairs. Continue reading …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Former CIA global response staffer says he believes missing submarine is on the ocean floor. See video …

WATCH: Documentary filmmaker recounts vandals breaking into his car and stealing all of his camera gear. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.