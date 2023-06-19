Democrat slammed after accidentally saying Trump 'needs to be shot' before quickly correcting herself

Democrat Virgin Islands Delegate Stacey Plaskett appeared to accidentally say that former President Donald Trump "needs to be shot" while discussing his classified documents investigation.

Plaskett, who represents a nonvoting U.S. territory, was criticizing Trump's handling of classified documents during a live segment on MSNBC on Sunday when she made the comment.

"Having Trump not only having the codes but now having the classified information for Americans and being able to put that out and share it in his resort with anyone and everything who comes through should be terrifying to all Americans," Plaskett told MSNBC.

"He needs to be shot," she said before quickly attempting to correct herself by adding "stopped."

The video immediately began circulating on social media, with several Twitter users taking the comment seriously and calling for her removal from office.

"Imagine the outrage if a Republican said this about a Democrat," conservative communicator Steve Guest tweeted.

"Dontcha' hate when your mouth says What you are really thinking?" WorldStrat Corporation President Jim Hanson tweeted.

"This is a direct threat to President Trump and someone needs to investigate. Plaskett needs to be removed immediately," a Twitter user wrote Monday. "That’s not a slip of the tongue. She’s an adult. She should be able to handle public speaking with her position. #RemovePlaskett."

"Quite the Freudian slip from Stacey Plaskett," another person wrote.

Ryan Fournier, founder of Students for Trump, also posted the video and said, "Lock her up!"

While Plaskett says that Trump having classified documents "should be terrifying to all Americans," recent polls indicate the former president received a boost in support among the GOP after being indicted for alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Plaskett also said in the interview that Trump is "going to have his day in court" after the former president pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges that resulted from the classified documents probe.

"Of course, he’s going to have his day in court," the Democrat told MSNBC. "Let’s remember that he was indicted by his peers – individual Americans who live in South Florida, a red state – they saw enough that there was probable cause for him to bring this indictment for him to stand trial."

Plaskett has a history of strong opposition to Trump, serving as an impeachment manager in the case against the former president in 2021, with House impeachment managers arguing that Trump was "singularly responsible" for the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Despite the Democrat's efforts, Trump was acquitted after the second impeachment trial in February 2021.

Plaskett did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.