Karine Jean-Pierre refers to herself as 'historic figure' in interview

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre referred to herself as a "historic figure" in an interview last week about her first year on the job.

Speaking with The Grio, Jean-Pierre, introduced as a "history maker" owing to her being the first Black person, gay person and immigrant to hold the role, was asked to reflect on her tenure to date.

"I don't know if I've ever had an image or a view of what it would be like as a historic figure in this role because you never know, but one thing that I can say is being the first, and I've had many firsts, it's always very different," she said. "It's going to be very different for me than it was for the last 34 press secretaries, and that's just a fact."

She added it was a privilege to be at the podium representing President Biden but pivoted back to the meaning of her identities.

WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY KJP GRILLED ON BIDEN'S PUBLIC FALLS, ODDLY CITES ‘RIGHT MATA’: THINGS HAPPEN

"It's not lost on me the communities that I represent and what I mean to those communities, and how they view me at the podium and how important it is to them," she added. "That is also on my mind, right? On how I'm representing the Black community, the Caribbean community, the LGBTQ+ community, and it is important I do that well."

Jean-Pierre praised Biden's administration as being the most "pro equality administration" and the "most advanced LGBTQIA+ equality ever."

She again called herself a historic figure when she prefaced her response to what her proudest moment has been since taking the job.

"This is a historic administration. I am an historic figure, and I certainly walk in history every day, but this is also a [history] making administration because of this president," Jean-Pierre said.

She cited the release of Brittney Griner and the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson as a Supreme Court justice as two of her favorite moments as part of the White House press team.

The left-leaning site asked Jean-Pierre an array of softball questions, including what her typical day looks like, and complimented her "swag" in the job. She also claimed to not read stories about herself.

"I love my job. I will never have an opportunity like this ever, and it is such a critical moment, an unprecedented time… I understand how much of an opportunity it is," she said.

Jean-Pierre joined the Biden administration after a tenure as an MSNBC analyst. Biden's first press secretary Jen Psaki now works for MSNBC as well as a weekend host.