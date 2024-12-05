UnitedHealthcare CEO assassin may have left message on bullet casings and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

1. Video shows UnitedHealthcare CEO fatally shot.

2. Mysterious lights hovering over Trump's golf club.

3. Sean Hannity to host FOX Nation's Patriot Awards featuring Donald Trump.

HAUNTING WORDS – UnitedHealthcare CEO assassin may have left message on bullet casings found at crime scene. Continue reading …

UNDER REVIEW – Three key pieces of evidence jurors are focusing on in Marine veteran's trial. Continue reading …

WASTE MANAGEMENT – What’s first on the agenda for Trump’s government cost cutters? Continue reading …

‘JUST EMBARRASSING’ – SCOTUS justice triggers online backlash for her comments on sex changes for minors. Continue reading …

BOOTED FROM THE BALLOT – Scandal-plagued Dem mayor has meltdown after losing historic township caucus. Continue reading …

‘DARK MARK’ – How Hunter Biden pardon will impact Biden's legacy: historian. Continue reading …

IN THE SPOTLIGHT – Trump trumps Biden as president-elect overshadows White House incumbent on world stage. Continue reading …

'USE IT OR LOSE IT' – Senate DOGE Caucus to take on government telework abuse at first meeting with Musk, Ramaswamy. Continue reading …

DEMANDING ANSWERS – Trump assassination attempt task force holds final hearing; Secret Service director to testify. Continue reading …

'IT'S A DISASTER' – Josh Hawley scolds airline executives for putting Americans through a 'horrible' flying experience. Continue reading …

‘I’M VERY PROUD' – Bezos defends WaPo ending presidential endorsements as the 'right' choice. Continue reading …

'FEEL REALLY GOOD' – GOP Tennessee AG reacts to oral arguments in Supreme Court transgender rights case. Continue reading …

NOT BUYING IT – National outrage prompts NJ town to 'humbly apologize' for American flag ban, but residents say it's ‘BS.’ Continue reading …

DOUG SCHOEN, ROBERT GREEN – We're Democrats, Biden should not have pardoned Hunter and now he should pardon Trump. Continue reading …

SEN RICK SCOTT – Our country needs a turnaround story to save itself. DOGE can restore our sanity. Continue reading …

FOOD FOR THOUGHT – Debate over sell-by and expiration dates boils down to one answer, experts say. Continue reading …

ROYAL RUMORS – Prince Harry addresses speculation about marriage with Meghan Markle. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on holiday tunes, festive flora and plane pioneers. Take the quiz here …

FRESH START – What’s a ‘crunchy mom?’ Mothers behind the hot topic on social media set record straight. Continue reading …

'MAGICAL SIGHT TO SEE' – The Christmas ‘Train of Lights’ is spotted chugging along here. See video …

REP. LANCE GOODEN – DOGE leaders Musk, Ramaswamy to meet with lawmakers. See video …

JONATHAN D.T. WARD – US 'can target the entire economy' in China, policy expert signals. See video …





