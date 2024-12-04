Trump-RFK Jr. alliance becomes beacon of hope for 'crunchy moms': 'Standing up for our children'

They're called "crunchy moms" – moms who think twice about cooking with seed oils, opt for breastfeeding over formula and are wary of vaccinating their kids – and they're thrilled about the prospect of RFK Jr. taking the helm of HHS.

Ever since the ex-Democrat dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and threw his support behind President-elect Trump, he has become the paramount voice in upending the status quo of health in the U.S.

"It was just really exciting," Texas "crunchy mom" of two Tess Smith said of RFK Jr.'s nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday on "Fox & Friends First."

Smith, a lifelong liberal who voted for President Biden in 2020, voted for Trump this year after he forged a once-unlikely alliance with Kennedy.

"I was really excited to see a politician or someone in politics talking about something that's really important to me and has been really important to me for a really, really long time. I feel like I haven't ever heard anyone in politics talk about the issues with our food and our water and just our environment and everything, so it was really cool to see someone finally advocating and for big pharma to be taken down and just the health care system and everything."

"Crunchy mom," the Wall Street Journal writes, was "once reserved for ‘granola-loving hippies,’" but has instead become a label for women intent on pursuing a more "natural way of life," whether it involves checking food labels for artificial dyes and preservatives, cutting out refined sugars, protesting water fluoridation or taking a more natural, holistic approach to medicine.

Smith explained to Fox News that the bizarre label was originally intended to "make fun" of people like her, but really the moms behind the idea seek to live a more "low toxic" lifestyle.

Diana Atieh, another "crunchy mom" from Texas, is also thrilled by the idea of RFK Jr. becoming a part of Trump's Cabinet.

"I'm really hoping that he'll change the course of health for children as a whole. Some key things that I would love for him to do would be taking out artificial food dyes, taking out all these chemicals and preservatives that we have in our country that other countries don't have, and I think making and holding vaccine manufacturers liable again… I think that just these changes would really impact the health of our children, which is something that's very important," she told host Todd Piro.

"It's so nice to see someone finally in the political arena standing up for our children for once."