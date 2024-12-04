Our country needs a turnaround story to save itself. Elon, Vivek and DOGE can restore our sanity

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As reckless spending has become the norm, government has grown out of control and our national debt has skyrocketed to more than $36 trillion, it’s clear that Washington has all but given up on fiscal responsibility and the American Dream. We need dramatic change in Washington to bring America back to the path of fiscal sanity, and President Trump’s decision to name Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy shows there are still patriots devoted to protecting the American Dream by reigning in big government.

The work of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will be critical to turning our country around, Making America Great Again and rescuing the American people from our big government, inflation and debt nightmares. That’s why I recently joined Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst as a founding member of the Senate DOGE Caucus. I will be working to make sure Congress provides the Trump administration maximum flexibility to fix the federal government and advance DOGE’s work to ensure its success.

I am 100% committed to DOGE’s mission because my entire life has been a turnaround story.

ELON MUSK AND VIVEK RAMASWAMY AGREE ON 'NEED TO SCRUTINIZE' US FUNDING FOR NGOS

As a kid born to a single mom who grew up in public housing, I’ve always been in a fight to defy the odds. My mom always told me growing up that because I was born in America, I could do and be anything if I was willing to work hard. That’s the mentality I took in my business life turning around failing companies to create jobs.

Then, in 2010 when I saw Florida’s economy in freefall with our state growing its debt, losing jobs and shrinking in population as families moved away from the Sunshine State, I ran for governor on a mission to turn Florida around. Our work to slash burdensome regulations, cut taxes and work for Florida families led to a booming economy, a 47-year low in crime, better K-12 schools, the #1 higher education system in the nation, and the creation of 1.7 million new private-sector jobs.

ELON AND VIVEK SHOULD TACKLE US FUNDING FOR THIS BOONDOOGLE ORGANIZATION AND SCORE A MULTIMILLION DOLLAR WIN

Like Florida did in 2010, America now finds itself at a moment where dramatic change is needed to save itself. These figures highlight just how dire our financial situation truly is. Since 2019, the U.S. population has grown just 2%, but federal spending has skyrocketed by 52% and the federal workforce has grown by more than 140,000 employees, an increase of over seven percent.

I am 100% committed to DOGE’s mission because my entire life has been a turnaround story.

Since President Biden took office, improper payments by the federal government have totaled $764 billion. The U.S. national debt has grown by nearly $8 trillion under the Biden administration and the interest expense on that debt now consumes more than $1 trillion annually – costing nearly $6,500 per American taxpayer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

As a business guy, I know that if you don’t run a company that constantly improves, innovates and becomes more efficient, you die. That’s what we are seeing in the federal government right now. Washington’s failure to live within its means which has forced inflation, high interest rates, and fewer jobs on American families. DOGE has the opportunity to fix this mess with a sea-change mentality that scales back big government regulation, slashes bureaucracy, cuts taxes, improves public safety and education, and grows our private sector to create good-paying American jobs so every family can live their dreams.

Elon and Vivek have had massive success in business because they know how to run efficient organizations and manage productive teams. The federal government needs a hell of a lot more of that type of leadership. Failing to force accountability within our federal government is a serious threat to our national security and the American Dream. Elon and Vivek understand this well and President Trump’s decision to put them at the helm of DOGE should give Americans confidence that DOGE is a serious effort led by serious people that are hell-bent on turning the country around.

Since being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018, I’ve been fighting to fix the problems and I’m so glad DOGE is now being created to help tackle these issues.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I’ve been fighting to pass bills like the REINS Act, my Let’s Get to Work Act to reestablish work requirements for people receiving government benefits, and my Make Washington Work agenda. But there are many in Washington that reject the change we need. The Washington establishment wants to protect that status quo that’s allowed them to line their pockets and inflate their power by growing government. For these insiders, the hardship that reckless spending and massive debt cause for American families is simply an acceptable consequence of a broken system which now only benefits them.

In November, the American people made clear with their votes that they have had enough with the broken status quo. President Trump was elected with a mandate to reform Washington and the work of DOGE, with Elon and Vivek combing through and eliminating the reckless spending, waste and fraud in our federal government will be invaluable to advancing his agenda of government efficiency so we can Make America Great Again, save the American Dream and finally Make Washington Work for hardworking families across the country.