Scandal-ridden Illinois mayor loses township supervisor nomination in historic caucus

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard will be losing some of her political power after a historic caucus Tuesday night.

The Illinois "super mayor" lost the Democratic nomination for Thornton Township supervisor, a position Henyard currently holds. Henyard’s name was not even on the ballot because she did not have a certified assessor on her ticket. All nominees are required to have eight people on their slate: supervisor, highway director, clerk, assessor, and four trustees.

Instead, Illinois state senator and Thornton Township Democratic committeeman Napoleon Harris overwhelmingly won the nomination. The caucus and its results enraged Henyard later that night.

"You didn't run none of this the right way," Henyard was heard saying after the caucus. "Illegal, Napoleon."

CONTROVERSIAL DEMOCRAT MAYOR UNDER INVESTIGATION AFTER WILD TIRADES, POLICE RAIDS, LAVISH SPENDING

As committeeman, Harris made the decision to move from a primary to a caucus, the first caucus Thornton Township’s Democratic Party has had in decades. The party also announced that night that supervisor nominees cannot run for other positions.

Harris denied the process was unfair and insisted voters had their say.

"People in Thornton Township may be new to caucuses because they haven't had them in a while, but this has been the tradition for many other townships around the state," Harris said.

Henyard can still be on the ballot in April for Thornton Township supervisor as a write-in or independent candidate, but so far, she has not shown any indication of running that way. However, after losing the nomination, Henyard was heard shouting that she would be suing everyone involved in the process.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mayor Henyard’s office for comment.

Henyard is currently running for re-election as Dolton mayor as she faces several ongoing scandals for allegedly embezzling funds and politically targeting her opponents. Her office also faced an investigation by former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

ILLINOIS GOV ADDRESSES SCANDAL-RIDDEN 'SUPER MAYOR' TIFFANY HENYARD: WE SUPPORT INVESTIGATIONS

Lightfoot’s investigation into the Village of Dolton’s financial situation revealed in a preliminary report that Dolton's general fund balance was $5.61 million in 2022, but by May 2024 the balance had dropped to a deficit of $3.65 million.

Lightfoot also disclosed that Henyard used the village credit card to make purchases at Amazon, Target, Walgreens, Wayfair and other retailers. One jaw-dropping statement revealed that the embattled mayor had dropped $33,000 on Jan. 5, 2023, on Amazon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.