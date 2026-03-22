Two pilots dead after plane collides with fire truck on LaGuardia Airport runway and more top headlines

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TOP 3

1. Two pilots dead after plane collides with fire truck on LaGuardia Airport runway

2. Hormuz standoff threatens to escalate as final day of Trump's ultimatum ticks down

3. Mullin survives key Senate hurdle on way to becoming next DHS secretary

MAJOR HEADLINES

DESERT CRISIS — UN official warns Iran poised to target water infrastructure in coming days. Continue reading …

DEADLY CONSEQUENCES — Venezuelan illegal accused of killing Loyola student was caught and released, DHS says. Continue reading …

ELITE HYPOCRISY — Far-left activists hole up in ritzy Havana hotels as Cuban residents lose power. Continue reading …

DESPERATE PLEA — Family of Nancy Guthrie urges renewed attention, says they cannot grieve yet. Continue reading …

NEW DETAILS — Accidental drowning suspected in missing Alabama student Jimmy Gracey's death. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

PROTEIN POLITICS — Talarico’s anti-meat comment will ‘haunt’ Senate bid, GOP says. Continue reading …

'FATALLY FLAWED' — Key Newsom claim about California vs red state taxes shredded by expert. Continue reading …

BLUE SLIP — Trump mocks Schumer for Senate floor slip-up by saying 'we must fund ICE.' Continue reading …

BIG APPLE BITE — Mamdani estate tax push raises fears of new burden on middle-class families. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

TEMPERS FLARE — Jeffries tells Trump to keep his 'reckless mouth shut' after calling Dems 'the greatest enemy.' Continue reading …

SLICK SPAT — Scott Bessent calls out 'terrible framing' during clash with NBC News host on Iranian oil. Continue reading …

TRAVEL TURMOIL — Tom Homan fires back at CNN host over 'how well-thought-out' ICE airport deployment plan is. Continue reading …

FAITH FIRESTORM — Texas Dem Senate nominee says God is 'beyond gender' in provocative podcast remarks. Continue reading …

OPINION

LEN KHODORKOVSKY — Trump’s Iran strategy is working and teaching our foes what deterrence means. Continue reading …

CHAD WOLF — Trump is serious about the China threat and is rebuilding our arsenal. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

‘INSANE’ — Frustrated passengers lash out as long airport lines wreak havoc on travel plans. Continue reading …

CIRCUIT BREAKER — The monthly bill Americans can’t escape is shaping up as midterm weapon. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on Costco cravings and bridal blooms. Take the quiz here …

MOTHER'S INSTINCT — Princess Diana prepared Prince Harry to be king over ‘shy’ Prince William. Continue reading …

TIPPING POINT — Restaurant executive defends the tip model for servers as others balk. See video ...

WATCH

RET. ARMY COL. JOE BUCCINO — Iran issues imminent threat with long-range missile test. See video …

SEC. BROOKE ROLLINS — Trump has recalibrated the global economy with America-first policies. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as mounting tensions abroad and stalled policy battles at home test voter confidence and reshape the path to the midterms. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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