CHAD WOLF: Trump is serious about the China threat and is rebuilding our arsenal

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For decades, Washington has talked about the threat the Chinese Communist Party poses to the American people. Analysts and politicians have written countless white papers, held congressional hearings and delivered speeches warning that Beijing's military modernization, economic coercion and technological ambitions pose an existential challenge to America’s military primacy. Yet for all that talk, policymakers have failed to do the one thing that matters most: rebuild our industrial capacity to produce the weapons systems necessary to deter — and if necessary, defeat — Chinese aggression.

That's finally changing.

Under President Donald Trump's leadership, the Department of War is executing the kind of reform that Republicans have promised for a generation but never delivered. Secretary Pete Hegseth and Deputy Secretary Steve Feinberg aren't just reorganizing Pentagon charts — they're forging a genuine partnership between government and industry to rebuild munitions production at a scale approaching Cold War levels, with output of key systems like Tomahawk cruise missiles increasing more than tenfold under new long-term Pentagon contracts.

This is the strategic imperative of our time. China has spent two decades building the world's largest navy, modernizing its nuclear arsenal, and stockpiling precision munitions while we debated and delayed. Beijing understands that wars are won by nations that can produce weapons faster than their adversaries can destroy them. We're in a race to rebuild the arsenal of freedom — and we've been losing.

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For years, the defense industry faced conflicting requirements, protracted negotiations and a procurement bureaucracy that made long-term planning nearly impossible. The result was predictable: companies couldn't justify major capital investments when they had no confidence in future orders.

That’s all changing. The Department of War understands what’s at stake. Recently, they have awarded five landmark contracts that will surge production of Tomahawk cruise missiles, advanced medium range air-to-air missiles (AMRAAMs), and standard missiles, giving industry up to seven years of demand signal. That kind of certainty allows companies to invest billions in new production lines right here in the United States, expand their workforce and strengthen domestic supply chains.

The Department of War is committing to eliminating red tape and providing the long-term contracts necessary for industry to invest at scale. In turn, contractors are responding by committing to faster timelines, additional U.S. investment and reinforced supply chains. The result: tens of billions of dollars in agreements that will flood our arsenal with the precision munitions essential to our current conflict in Iran, but more importantly, to any future Pacific conflict.

This matters because China is watching. Beijing's strategists know that America's greatest advantage has always been our industrial might — our ability to outproduce any adversary when the stakes are high enough. But they also know that advantage has atrophied. Our defense industrial base has consolidated, offshored critical components and operated under a just-in-time model incompatible with wartime surge requirements.

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Previous administrations treated defense contractors as vendors in a transactional relationship, squeezing costs while offering little long-term certainty. Industry responded rationally: consolidating, reducing capacity and optimizing for peacetime margins. Meanwhile, China built 248 warships while we built 100, and stockpiled missiles while we debated acquisition reform.

The threats we face demand meaningful action. Venezuela, Ukraine, Iran — each conflict drains our munitions stockpiles and exposes the fragility of global supply chains. But the primary threat remains China. Every Tomahawk missile we don't produce, every AMRAAM we can't deliver, every delay in expanding production capacity is a gift to Beijing's military planners.

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The arsenal of freedom isn't a metaphor. It's the factories in Texas building F-35s, the production lines in Arizona surging missile production and the supply chains across America's heartland that turn raw materials into the weapons systems that preserve peace through strength. Rebuilding that arsenal is how we deter Chinese aggression, reassure our allies and ensure that if conflict comes, America has the industrial might to prevail.

The Trump administration understands this. Now it is executing. And that makes all the difference.

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