Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia
Published

Two men shot dead at Philadelphia-area funeral procession for murder victim

The two male victims were attending a funeral procession for a murder victim in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two mourners at a Philadelphia-area funeral procession for a homicide victim were shot and killed Friday, according to local reports. 

Officers from the Upper Darby Police Department were called to the scene at Marshall Road and Powell Lane around 1 p.m. for reports of a shooting. 

The male victims were 25 and 21 years of age, Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told reporters, according to Fox Philadelphia. They were both struck several times and died at the scene. 

PHILADELPHIA SUSPECT WANTED AFTER WOMAN SHOT WHILE SLEEPING IN HER APARTMENT

Authorities rope off the scene where two men were killed during a funeral procession near Philadelphia on Friday. 

Authorities rope off the scene where two men were killed during a funeral procession near Philadelphia on Friday.  (Fox Philadelphia)

"It was chaos down there," Bernhardt said. 

The funeral was being held for a Philadelphia murder victim

The Upper Darby Police Department shut down Marshall Road to Powell Lane during the investigation

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.