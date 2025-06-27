Trump wins over lifelong Democrat with 'big, beautiful bill' and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...
TOP 3
1. Trump wins over lifelong Democrat with 'big, beautiful bill'
2. Chinese 'agroterrorism' could threaten US ‘survival as a nation’
3. Massive fraud uncovered at agency Dems tried to protect from DOGE
MAJOR HEADLINES
AMERICA RESTORED – Condoleezza Rice reveals thoughts on Trump's strikes on Iran and their impact. Continue reading …
‘BLATANT LIES’ – Harris campaign accused of lying about interview set-up by comedian podcast host. Continue reading …
FUNDING FALLOUT – Elite university faces crisis after White House slashes billions over campus protests. Continue reading …
UNEXPECTED LIFELINE – Bryan Kohberger could escape death penalty because of leaked evidence aired during TV episode. Continue reading …
PUPPET MASTER – Diddy's 'righthand woman' faces Maxwell-like scrutiny as closing arguments begin. Continue reading …
--
POLITICS
STAYING IN – Cuomo refuses to bow out after shocking defeat to socialist candidate. Continue reading …
DEFENSE GAP – Republicans raise alarm over U.S. vulnerability to mass drone strikes. Continue reading …
DEPORTATION DEADLINE – Supreme Court tightens the screws on illegal immigrants fighting removal orders. Continue reading …
'FLAT-OUT WRONG' – White House promises 'irresponsible' Iran strike leaker will be held accountable. Continue reading …
MEDIA
ONE YEAR LATER – How Joe Biden's disastrous debate performance forced his media allies to turn on him. Continue reading …
BOLD STRATEGY – Seattle mayoral candidate outlines plan to 'Trump-proof' city. Continue reading …
TOUGH LOVE – Michelle Obama urges parents to take harder stance on their kids’ social media use. Continue reading …
SURPRISING ALLIANCE – 'The View' co-host makes admission about Trump's Iran nuclear strike. Continue reading …
OPINION
CHRIS SWECKER – Trump neutralized Iran. But one big Middle East threat still looms. Continue reading …
COREY DEANGELIS – What Randi Weingarten’s DNC exit reveals about obnoxious teachers’ union-Democrat alliance. Continue reading …
--
IN OTHER NEWS
BILLIONAIRE BASH – Bezos' $500M yacht proposal leads to lavish Italian wedding with A-list guests. Continue reading …
PRESIDENTIAL MEETING – Eagles' star reflects on 'cool experience' of attending Trump rally. Continue reading …
DIGITAL NEWS QUIZ – How closely were you following the news? Challenge yourself with this week's quiz. Take the quiz here …
THAT'S RUFF – Coffee-shop customer sparks online debate after ignoring pet policy with dog in chair. Continue reading …
DIVINE DISPLAY – Worshippers stare in awe as Jesus figure forms in clouds after mass. See video …
WATCH
REP. PAT HARRIGAN – You can't believe anything CNN is reporting on Trump's Iran strikes. See video …
EMILY COMPAGNO – Mamdani's policies are that of a fantastical 8th-grade presidential run. See video …
LISTEN
Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...
FOX WEATHER
What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)
DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE
Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.