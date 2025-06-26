Comedian Andrew Schulz claims Harris campaign 'blatantly' lied about setting up a podcast interview

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian and podcast host Andrew Schulz accused the Harris campaign of "blatantly" lying about his team not reaching out to them during the election on Saturday.

In an interview with the New York Times’ "The Interview" podcast, Schulz described his efforts to reach out to Democrats like Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to appear on his "Flagrant" podcast during the 2024 election.

He claimed the Democrats not only rejected him but accused his team of being "podcast bros" who were "sexist, bigoted and racist."

Schulz said he tried to set up an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris as well, but her campaign "blatantly lie[d]" and said he did not reach out.

COMEDIAN ANDREW SCHULZ CLAIMS VENUE CANCELED SHOWS AFTER HE INTERVIEWED TRUMP

"It’s wild to blatantly lie when not only did I reach out — Charlamagne, who’s working with them, reached out," Schulz said. "Mark Cuban, who’s a surrogate, reached out, and we reached out, and they blatantly lie.

"Then when people write articles about it, they’ll say, ‘Andrew says he reached out to Kamala, but we reached out to the Kamala people, and they said that never happened.’ So what is the reader supposed to interpret that as?"

He added, "I think it’s an indictment on me, because it’s almost like calling me a liar."

Fox News Digital reached out to Harris, Charlamagne and Cuban for comment.

Schulz acknowledged that he has since spoken to progressive figures like Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. He believed the reason was that prior to the election, Democrats felt that they didn’t need to go on podcasts like his to reach voters.

Schulz and his "Flagrant" podcast interviewed President Donald Trump during his campaign in October. He said after the interview he felt Trump went from having "no chance" of winning the presidency again to "winning by a landslide."

COMEDIAN ANDREW SCHULZ SAYS DEMOCRATS' 'COOLNESS FACTOR' IS LONG GONE, PARTY IS NO LONGER DOMINATING CULTURE

Also on The Times podcast, Schulz described himself as a lifelong Democrat who voted for Trump.

"[M]y vote was more like I voted against a Democratic institution that I feel was stripping the democratic process from its constituents. I didn’t like the way things were going, and Kamala was saying, Yeah, we’re going to keep doing that," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP