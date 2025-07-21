Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Bryan Kohberger

Trump weighs in on Bryan Kohberger's plea deal ahead of crucial Idaho murders sentencing

President calls for Kohberger to explain 'horrible murders' before receiving life sentence in Wednesday's hearing

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
close
Kohberger prosecutors called out for being 'cowardly' Video

Kohberger prosecutors called out for being 'cowardly'

Fox News chief correspondent Jonathan Hunt has the latest on the criminal trial as panelists Brian Claypool and Andrew Stoltmann weigh in on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump waded into the "vicious" Idaho student murders case Monday with a post on Truth Social about Bryan Kohberger's upcoming sentencing, saying he hopes the judge requires some kind of explanation at Wednesday's hearing for the slayings of "four wonderful young souls."

When Kohberger pleaded guilty earlier this month, he gave no motive or explanation while admitting to the home invasion stabbing deaths of four college students.

"While Life Imprisonment is tough, it's certainly better than receiving the Death Penalty but, before Sentencing, I hope the Judge makes Kohberger, at a minimum, explain why he did these horrible murders," Trump wrote. "There are no explanations, there is no NOTHING."

Trump echoed public surprise about the unexpected plea deal, which spares Kohberger from the potential death penalty in exchange for admitting to the crimes. He is expected to receive four consecutive terms of life imprisonment with no chance of parole, plus another 10 years, and has waived his right to appeal and to seek a sentence reduction.

BRYAN KOHBERGER PLEADS GUILTY TO IDAHO MURDERS

Bryan Kohberger in a red jail jumpsuit being escorted by a deputy into a Pennsylvania courthouse

Bryan Kohberger arrives at a Pennsylvania courthouse for an extradition hearing in January 2023. He pleaded guilty to the murders of four University of Idaho students on July 1, 2025. (The Image Direct for Fox News Digital)

Critics have questioned why the deal didn't require him to explain himself. And the appeal waiver does not mean he won't have any chance to appeal, according to Judge Steven Hippler, who cited a Supreme Court case, Garza v. Idaho, that found defendants who waive their rights to appeal may still have a right to appeal.

"People were shocked that he was able to plea bargain, but the Judge should make him explain what happened," Trump added. "Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Kohberger pleaded guilty to all charges on July 2, about two months before he would have gone to trial in Boise, Idaho.

At the hearing, he admitted to sneaking into the off-campus home at 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho, and killing four University of Idaho students inside, some of whom were asleep.

IDAHO MURDERS TIMELINE: BRYAN KOHBERGER PLEA CAPS YEARSLONG QUEST FOR JUSTICE

The victims were 21-year-olds Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, as well as 20-year-olds Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Idaho students' final photo

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

They were all killed around 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2022. Kohberger was studying for a Ph.D. in criminology at Washington State University, about 10 miles away over the state line. 

He could have faced capital punishment, and Idaho had recently taken steps to bring back the firing squad as a result of difficulties with lethal injection as a viable option. 

Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest

President Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Phoenix.  (Rick Scuteri)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The victims' families were split over the plea deal, with some welcoming a chance to move past the murders. Goncalves' family, notably, had been hoping for the most severe punishment and pleaded with the judge to at least require an explanation before accepting the deal.

According to court documents, DNA from a knife sheath left at the crime scene matched Kohberger’s, and cellphone data placed him near the victims’ house multiple times before the killings. Surveillance footage also captured a white Hyundai Elantra in the area.

Kohberger's official sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday morning.