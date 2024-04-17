Trump taunts Dems' strategy as hush money trial set to pick back up and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

'REVERSE EFFECT' – Trump taunts Democrats' sideline strategy as hush money trial set to pick back up. Continue reading …

PAR FOR THE COURSE – Democratic mayor offers 'economic' spin to defend lavish taxpayer-funded trip to The Masters. Continue reading …

PROTECTING THE SQUAD – AOC silent as migrants and prostitutes ignore the law in 'Third World' district. Continue reading …

'IT MUST BE JELLY' – Meghan's brand skewered for not practicing what she preaches, favors 1%. Continue reading …

OUT OF THIS WORLD – 'Once-in-a-lifetime' nova explosion will be visible to the naked eye. Continue reading …

POLITICS

BIG FLIP – Trump holds slight edge over Biden in state that may decide 2024 election. Continue reading …

BATTLEGROUND WATCH – GOP warns Dems to pay 'heavy price' following quick Mayorkas impeachment trial dismissal. Continue reading …

'TRANSPARENTLY POLITICAL' – Blue state AGs challenge Georgia voting map. Continue reading …

IT AIN'T SO, JOE – Biden implies uncle eaten by 'cannibals' after plane crash — but military has different story. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

FREEDOM FOR SALE? – Retired teacher sues after he was convicted for putting 'for sale' sign in truck window. Continue reading …

'DEEPLY HELD BIAS' – Sec Cardona says he's 'cracking down on largest Christian university. Continue reading …

'SMEAR JOB' – Antisemitism watchdog hits Washington Post for defending Hamas supporters. Continue reading …

NOT ANSWERING – Liberal NPR boss dodges questions about 'viewpoint diversity' amid controversy. Continue reading …







SHORT QUESTIONS WITH DANA PERINO – National correspondent tells how he swam with sharks — and what surfing taught him. Continue reading …







OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Now or never for Israel? Continue reading …

MIKE POMPEO – America First means helping Ukraine. It never meant America Alone. Continue reading …







PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM - Sen. Eric Schmitt says Democrats are 'playing for the census play.' See video …

JESSE WATTERS – Trump was greeted with love and affection by the very people the press tells you he hates. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Democrats are now trying to re-elect a cognitive mess. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Guest host Kat Timpf says food was bound to get more expensive. See video …









IN OTHER NEWS

STRANGER DANGER – Crime on college campuses reverts to pre-pandemic levels as students fear for safety. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – How well do you know ‘Modern Family,’ the modern military and more? Continue reading …

A KIND OF ‘SALVATION’ – Iconic '80s star shares what helps him deal with devastating hearing loss. Continue reading …

MAKING AMERICA PROUD – Katie Ledecky reveals what it means to represent USA at Olympics. Continue reading …

SHELL GAME – Nashville tortoise enjoys a fabulous scratch of his shell to the delight of onlookers. See video …

WATCH

TED CRUZ – This Biden record is a trainwreck. See video …

MATT TAIBBI – NPR is facing 'legitimate criticisms' for 'obvious problems.' See video …







FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…





THE LAST WORD

"Democrats are now trying to re-elect a cognitive mess with a record of failure who can barely muster the energy to campaign and is now trying to create a phony appearance of being "America First" — something he outright rejected just four years ago."

– SEAN HANNITY







FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.