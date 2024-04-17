Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out Democrats’ push to re-elect President Biden despite his "record of failure" on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Democrats are now trying to re-elect a cognitive mess with a record of failure who can barely muster the energy to campaign and is now trying to create a phony appearance of being "America First" — something he outright rejected just four years ago.

Trump, meanwhile, is gaining momentum. He's drawing big crowds. He is leading in the polls, and it is no surprise that a New York judge who donated to Biden — oh, that's fair — is now keeping the Trump campaign and Donald Trump , the candidate, off the campaign trail, trapped in a courtroom.

If Democrats had their way, he'd be in court for the next 201 days with a muzzle on the entire time, like the gag order New York has imposed on Donald J. Trump .

God help us, because this weaponized Department of Justice — it will never recover. Say "bye, bye" to the rule of law in America, because it will fold like a house of cards.