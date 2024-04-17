Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

SEAN HANNITY: Democrats are now trying to re-elect a cognitive mess

Biden has a 'record of failure,' Hannity says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: Biden treated voters to a mumbling story Video

Sean Hannity: Biden treated voters to a mumbling story

Fox News host Sean Hannity says he cannot name any accomplishments from the president over the past four years on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out Democrats’ push to re-elect President Biden despite his "record of failure" on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: Democrats are now trying to re-elect a cognitive mess with a record of failure who can barely muster the energy to campaign and is now trying to create a phony appearance of being "America First" — something he outright rejected just four years ago. 

NPR WHISTLEBLOWER URI BERLINER RESIGNS: ‘I CANNOT WORK IN A NEWSROOM WHERE I AM DISPARAGED’ 

Trump, meanwhile, is gaining momentum. He's drawing big crowds. He is leading in the polls, and it is no surprise that a New York judge who donated to Biden — oh, that's fair — is now keeping the Trump campaign and Donald Trump, the candidate, off the campaign trail, trapped in a courtroom.  

If Democrats had their way, he'd be in court for the next 201 days with a muzzle on the entire time, like the gag order New York has imposed on Donald J. Trump. 

... 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

God help us, because this weaponized Department of Justice — it will never recover. Say "bye, bye" to the rule of law in America, because it will fold like a house of cards. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.