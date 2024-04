Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to former President Trump’s popularity despite facing numeral legal cases and Democrats' efforts to thwart his presidential campaign on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Yesterday, in a ‘Reaganesque’ move, Trump hit up a bodega in Harlem, which showed him a lot of love. ... Donald Trump wasn't treated like the racist dictator the media paints him as. He was greeted with love and affection by the very people the press tells you he hates. Now, if Harlem is chanting "four more years" to Trump, what is November going to look like?

...

NPR WHISTLEBLOWER URI BERLINER RESIGNS: ‘I CANNOT WORK IN A NEWSROOM WHERE I AM DISPARAGED’

Harlem chanting, "Trump, Trump, Trump" while Donald says mentally ill, bad hombres are taking their jobs – that moment destroys all the propaganda. The spontaneity, the humanity, the reality of a moment like that renders all the talking points and all the hoaxes powerless. He's setting off chain reactions with moments like this.

...

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden should borrow some of Trump's caged animal energy. You know, they said this election was a choice between love and hate. What they really mean is they hate how much you love them.