Washington DC

DC Mayor's taxpayer-funded trip to ritzy The Masters golf tourney called an 'economic development visit’

Mayor Muriel Bowser Bowser attended The Masters 'as part of a sports and economic development visit'

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser apparently traveled to the ritzy Masters golf tournament on the taxpayer's dime – writing off the expense as a business opportunity to "promote sports and economic development" in the nation's capital. 

Professional golf's major event The Master's in Augusta, Georgia is more than 500 miles from Washington, D.C.

According to the mayor's public schedule, Bowser attended the world-renowned golf tournament, "as part of a sports and economic development visit."

MAYOR BOWSER DIRECTLY ASKED IF PEOPLE SHOULD ‘FEEL SAFE’ IN DC: ‘WHAT’S THE PLAN?'

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser,

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser attended the Masters Golf Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER SPOTTED AT DALLAS DIVE BAR AFTER WINNING 2024 MASTERS

A spokesperson confirmed to DC News Now that the airline flights to and from Augusta, Georgia, were paid with city funds, though the cost of the flights was not released.

The Masters: Menu

The Masters: Menu board in food court area during Friday play at Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia. (Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

In a phone call Monday afternoon, Bowser’s Communications Director Susana Castillo confirmed to the local outlet that Bowser was invited to the tournament by two people leading a new city task force, "to revitalize the Gallery Place and Chinatown neighborhood."

Castillo said that "whether it’s here in the city or another city or another country," the mayor is willing to "advance administrative interests," no matter the setting – including a golf tournament. 

Fox News has reached out to Mayor Bowser's office for comment.

