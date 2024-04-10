American Culture Quiz: How well do you know ‘Modern Family,’ the modern military and more?

APP USERS: Click here to get this quiz!

How well do you know American history, pop culture and more? The American Culture Quiz from Fox News Digital tests your command each week of national trends, history, heritage and cultural icons.

This week's quiz tackles everything from "Modern Family" to the modern military. Can you get all 8 questions right?

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these is the largest botanic garden within a U.S. city?</h3><ul><li>Chicago Botanic Garden, Glencoe, Illinois</li><li>Ho'omaluhia Botanical Garden in Kaneohe, Oahu, Hawaii</li><li>South Carolina Botanical Garden, Clemson, South Carolina</li><li>New York Botanical Garden, New York, New York</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Kevin Coster — who won a Golden Globe last year for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series —&nbsp;Drama for his work in "Yellowstone" —&nbsp;won two Oscars in 1991 for which film?</h3><ul><li>"Good Fellas"</li><li>"Awakenings"</li><li>"Dances with Wolves"</li><li>"The Hunt for Red October"</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What quick-service food brand can claim the most locations in the U.S.?</h3><ul><li>McDonald's</li><li>Dunkin'</li><li>Starbucks</li><li>Subway </li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The radio program "My Favorite Husband" went on to become which celebrated television sitcom?</h3><ul><li>"I Love Lucy"</li><li>"Leave it to Beaver"</li><li>"The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet"</li><li>"The Honeymooners"</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which Founding Father started the Union Fire Company in 1736 Philadelphia, the first volunteer fire company of its kind in the U.S.?</h3><ul><li>John Adams</li><li>George Washington</li><li>Ben Franklin</li><li>Alexander Hamilton</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The Space Force is an official branch of the U.S. military —&nbsp;true or false?</h3><ul><li>True</li><li>False</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Patriots Day, celebrated this year on April 15, is an official holiday in six U.S. states. Which of these great patriotic states does NOT celebrate Patriots Day?</h3><ul><li>Florida</li><li>Maine</li><li>North Dakota</li><li>New Hampshire</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>"Modern Family" cast member Eric Stonestreet, who played character Cam from 2009-2020, owns part of which MLB team?</h3><ul><li>Kansas City Royals</li><li>Texas Rangers</li><li>Chicago Cubs</li><li>Los Angeles Dodgers</li></ul></section>

To try your hand at more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click here.

Also, to take our latest News Quiz — published every Friday — click here.

*****

(Quiz photo credits: Getty Images, AP Images, iStock, Fox News Digital)