American Culture Quiz: How well do you know ‘Modern Family,’ the modern military and more?

APP USERS: Click here to get this quiz!
How well do you know American history, pop culture and more? The American Culture Quiz from Fox News Digital tests your command each week of national trends, history, heritage and cultural icons.
This week's quiz tackles everything from "Modern Family" to the modern military. Can you get all 8 questions right?
To try your hand at more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click here.
Also, to take our latest News Quiz — published every Friday — click here.
*****
(Quiz photo credits: Getty Images, AP Images, iStock, Fox News Digital)
For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.