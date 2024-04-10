Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

American Culture Quiz: How well do you know ‘Modern Family,’ the modern military and more?

This week: How much do you know about a favorite TV show, today's American military and much more?

By Kerry J. Byrne , Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published | Updated
American culture quiz

American Culture Quiz! How well do you know the answers to this week's quiz? Try your hand at it!  (Getty Images/iStock)

APP USERS: Click here to get this quiz!

How well do you know American history, pop culture and more? The American Culture Quiz from Fox News Digital tests your command each week of national trends, history, heritage and cultural icons. 

This week's quiz tackles everything from "Modern Family" to the modern military. Can you get all 8 questions right? 

To try your hand at more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click here.

Also, to take our latest News Quiz — published every Friday — click here.

*****

(Quiz photo credits: Getty Images, AP Images, iStock, Fox News Digital) 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Kerry J. Byrne is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.